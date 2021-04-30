Royal Bank of Canada Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $98.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.45.

Shares of TFII stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,245. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64. TFI International has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

