Royal Bank of Canada Increases Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $160.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $148.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $86.64 and a 52-week high of $150.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $103,554,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $60,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,237,000 after buying an additional 122,013 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,214,000 after buying an additional 120,632 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,262.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

