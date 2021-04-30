Royal Bank of Canada Raises ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target to $46.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ACLLF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATCO in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on ATCO from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

ACLLF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. ATCO has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $34.52.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

