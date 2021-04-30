Royal Bank of Canada Raises PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $165.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PTC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.63.

PTC stock opened at $133.42 on Monday. PTC has a 12-month low of $60.98 and a 12-month high of $149.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Insiders have sold 27,549 shares of company stock worth $3,835,213 over the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

