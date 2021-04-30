Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $70.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 97.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,349,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,822,000 after acquiring an additional 333,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,698,000 after purchasing an additional 499,242 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,783,000 after buying an additional 4,850,690 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after buying an additional 1,642,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

