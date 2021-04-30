Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.98.

Shares of SES opened at C$4.16 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.97 and a 52 week high of C$4.56. The firm has a market cap of C$653.03 million and a P/E ratio of -7.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$474.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$478.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,151.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 492,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,834,082.32. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$215,824.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,289,796.89.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

