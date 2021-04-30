RPS Group (LON:RPS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of RPS Group (LON:RPS) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock.

Shares of RPS traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 88 ($1.15). The company had a trading volume of 1,310,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,255. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.18. RPS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 35.20 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 100.80 ($1.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £244.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24.

Get RPS Group alerts:

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.