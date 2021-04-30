Ryo Currency Price Tops $0.0962 on Major Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0962 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $29,435.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,771.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.52 or 0.05100345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00486121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $932.28 or 0.01702135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00751571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.47 or 0.00532158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065216 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.97 or 0.00434477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,288,489 coins and its circulating supply is 29,171,176 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

