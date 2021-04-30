Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.38.

Shares of SB opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $339.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.95. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $47.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

