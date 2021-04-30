Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.45

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.45 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 19.31 ($0.25). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.25), with a volume of 10,533 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58.

In related news, insider Michael Hirst sold 97,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £19,428.40 ($25,383.33).

Safestay Company Profile

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

