Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 12-Month High at $869.50

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 869.50 ($11.36) and last traded at GBX 852.02 ($11.13), with a volume of 3011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($11.11).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Safestore alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 803.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 798.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08.

In other Safestore news, insider Andy Jones bought 9,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 808 ($10.56) per share, for a total transaction of £78,763.84 ($102,905.46).

Safestore Company Profile (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.