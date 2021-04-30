Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

SALM opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $64.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,101.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $52,573. Company insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salem Media Group stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Barclays PLC owned 2.16% of Salem Media Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

