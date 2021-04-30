salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.88 Billion

Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report sales of $5.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.89 billion and the lowest is $5.88 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $4.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $25.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $25.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $31.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.46. The company had a trading volume of 63,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,815. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $155.08 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $214.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,879.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

