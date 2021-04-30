salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie upped their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.06.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $234.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $215.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.15. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $155.08 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at $353,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

