San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 835 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1,143.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 38,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 165,435 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

