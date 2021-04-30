San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 602.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $122.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

