San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $153,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $116.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $116.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

