San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases 410 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,999 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

PSX stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.72. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

