San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases 555 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $79.02 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3,951.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.01.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

