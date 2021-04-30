San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 615 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 59.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,055,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 289,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,011,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $125.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average is $93.19.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.