Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Down 81.0% in April

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCHYY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 23,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86. Sands China has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Sands China alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sands China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.