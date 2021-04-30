Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given a $8.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) received a $8.00 price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

SAND has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Shares of SAND traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.44. 32,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,388. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

