SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,164,500 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the March 31st total of 1,041,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of SNWV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 632,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,670. SANUWAVE Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

