Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $140.50 Average PT from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.41. The stock had a trading volume of 708,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,294. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $68.04 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,747,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

