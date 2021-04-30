Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 548 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 118.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $471.04. 20,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $466.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

