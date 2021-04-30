Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $384.63. 147,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $371.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $386.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

