Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Invests $302,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 267,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $459.32. 17,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,370. The stock has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.89. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.75 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

