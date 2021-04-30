Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases 1,608 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.21. The company had a trading volume of 36,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,319. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.