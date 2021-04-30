Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 1,157 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.87% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $26,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $431,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 61.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 76,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,642,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,445,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after acquiring an additional 556,275 shares during the period.

VNLA stock remained flat at $$50.20 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 247,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,948. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.61 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

