Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $164,570,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $141,311,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $82.72. 56,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,337,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a PE ratio of -71.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $83.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

