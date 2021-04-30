Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SHNWF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schroders from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

SHNWF opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.21. Schroders has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

