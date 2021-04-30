Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schroders from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of SHNWF stock remained flat at $$49.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 648. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59. Schroders has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $51.20.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

