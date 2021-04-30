Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Increased by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 4.4% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period.

SCHD traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.40. 28,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,653. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $75.30.

