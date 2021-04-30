Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $30,213,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STNG. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

