Scotiabank Boosts First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$51.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FN. National Bank Financial increased their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$53.33.

Shares of FN opened at C$50.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.11 and a 12 month high of C$53.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.13.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$387.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 4.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.06 per share, with a total value of C$51,111.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,530,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,984,739.48.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

