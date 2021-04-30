Scotiabank Increases West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$125.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WFG. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of TSE:WFG opened at C$95.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$77.32 and a 1 year high of C$109.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.62 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.18.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

