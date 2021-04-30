Scotiabank Raises Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to $38.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HMCBF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

