Scotiabank Trims Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Target Price to $55.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $59.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boralex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

BRLXF opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

