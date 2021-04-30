Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $36.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after buying an additional 415,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132,302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

