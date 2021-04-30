Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.36). Seagen reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on SGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.64.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $1,788,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.96. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $134.51 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

