Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Lowered to $160.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.64.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $139.23 on Friday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $134.51 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

