Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.07 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

