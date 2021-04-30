SEB Equities Upgrades Nokia (NYSE:NOK) to “Buy”

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by research analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOK. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NOK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,787,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,193,195. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149,027 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,759 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia in the first quarter worth about $9,420,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

