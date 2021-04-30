Seelaus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.4% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

PayPal stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.85. The stock had a trading volume of 127,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,502. The company has a market cap of $311.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.57. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.43 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

