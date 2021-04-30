Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. FMC makes up 0.8% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after buying an additional 57,355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.38. 3,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

