Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $668,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 60.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171,375 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $279,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.68. The company had a trading volume of 533,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,930,164. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average is $61.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $149.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.