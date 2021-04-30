Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $539,000 in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 55,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCHG. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000.

Get Recharge Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ RCHG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,832. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.

About Recharge Acquisition

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.