Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $806,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

LHX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $209.19. 9,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,368. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $212.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.29. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

