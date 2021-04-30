Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

NYSE:RHI traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,476. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $89.95.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.