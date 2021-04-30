SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEGXF. Peel Hunt raised shares of SEGRO to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEGRO has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

SEGRO stock remained flat at $$14.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $14.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

